Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00.
- 1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $294.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
