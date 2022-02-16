Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK):

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $343.00 to $318.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00.

1/28/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $381.00.

1/27/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $326.00 to $294.00.

1/10/2022 – Rockwell Automation is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

