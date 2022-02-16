Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ):

2/15/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $262.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $224.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $237.00.

1/4/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,077. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.