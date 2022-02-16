Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $149.00.

1/25/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00.

1/20/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

1/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $167.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

