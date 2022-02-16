Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smiths Group (SMIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Smiths Group (LON: SMIN):

2/8/2022 – Smiths Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Smiths Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.71) price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Smiths Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Smiths Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on the stock.

SMIN traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,540 ($20.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,640,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,596. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,562.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,490.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In related news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,922.48).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

