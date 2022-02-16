Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Welbilt worth $73,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

