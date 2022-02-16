Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,077,946 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,564,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 110,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

