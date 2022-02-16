Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.57% of Linde worth $2,359,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.88.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.51. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

