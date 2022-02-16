Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,382,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148,102 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,557,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

