Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.98 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 301,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.69% of Visa worth $2,983,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 302,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 723,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 515,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $227.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.