Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.72 Billion Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,722,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

