Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 684,237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,237 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,208,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.59. 146,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.