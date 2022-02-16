Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 684,237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,237 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,208,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.59. 146,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
