Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

