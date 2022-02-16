Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRDEF. ING Group initiated coverage on Wereldhave in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

