Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

