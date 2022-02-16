Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of HIX stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.