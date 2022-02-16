Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.

SBI opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

