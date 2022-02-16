Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years.
SBI opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.