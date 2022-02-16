Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
WEA stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $14.87.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.