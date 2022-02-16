Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

WEA stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.