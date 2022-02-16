Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.