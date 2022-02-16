Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Shares Up 4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.36. 8,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

