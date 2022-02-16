WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Melanie J. Tinto Sells 1,200 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $172.90. 928,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

