WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $185.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $175.07 on Monday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.