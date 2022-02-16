Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

UP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,291. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

