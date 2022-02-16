Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 9,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,796 shares of company stock worth $6,299,890. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

