Whitebox Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1,776.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 844,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 799,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAAC remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

