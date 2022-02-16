Whitebox Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.58% of Hycroft Mining worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 2,893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,011 shares during the period.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:HYMC remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 123,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.