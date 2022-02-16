Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $10,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,904,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,821,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.