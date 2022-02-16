Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,727. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

