Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Constellium worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

