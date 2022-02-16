Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIERU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

Shares of SIERU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

