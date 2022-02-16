William Blair Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.