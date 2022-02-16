William C. Bryant III Buys 930 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $13,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

