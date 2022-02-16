William C. Bryant III Buys 930 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $13,959.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
