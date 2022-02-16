Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87.
In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
