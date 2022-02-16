Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87.

In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

