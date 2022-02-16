Windacre Partnership LLC Purchases 7,145,342 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the period. E2open Parent makes up approximately 6.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 0.08% of E2open Parent worth $282,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in E2open Parent by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in E2open Parent by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

