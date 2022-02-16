Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 493,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WINT stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.