Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $28.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 95,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wix.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wix.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

