Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $26,200.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.07 or 0.07075144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,061.33 or 1.00010625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the exchanges listed above.

