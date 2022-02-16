Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 55,396 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $14.62 on Wednesday, hitting $327.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,561. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.65. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.