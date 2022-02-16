Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237,428 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. 213,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,613. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

