Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $48.71 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,711,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $509,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $383.22. 8,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,222. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

