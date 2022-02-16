Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 38,522 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

