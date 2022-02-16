Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. 119,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,606. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

