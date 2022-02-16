Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 5,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,013. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
