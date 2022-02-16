YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,904,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 1,185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 656.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKF opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

