Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 175.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

DAO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 251,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,834. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

