Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

