Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. 58,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

