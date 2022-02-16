Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $299.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,946,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,956,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.