Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 148.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 387,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 225,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,321. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

