Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 225,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,321. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.