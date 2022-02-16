Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

