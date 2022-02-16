Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $935.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.