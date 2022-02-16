Zacks: Analysts Expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Indonesia Energy.

Indonesia Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. Indonesia Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

